NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) leads the global point-of-sale (POS) software market in the retail and hospitality industry as the number one supplier, according to research and consulting firm RBR’s annual report *. NCR has topped the list of over 100 suppliers for five consecutive years and one in six POS installations worldwide is from NCR.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220314005429/en/

NCR Named World’s Largest Point of Sale Software Supplier for Fifth Consecutive Year (Graphic: Business Wire)

Additionally, the report shows NCR has the largest market share in new POS software deployments. NCR made advancements in new Grocery + installations as many retailers have added POS software capabilities since the pandemic. This sector encompasses grocery, convenience, and drugstore retailers, making it the fastest growing retail segment.

"The upgrade imperative has hit retail,” said David Wilkinson, president and general manager, NCR Retail. "Retailers globally are seeing consumer demand and they are looking to differentiate the in-store experience with software. And with our NCR POS Software that connects to the NCR Commerce Platform retailers and restaurants can do just that. It enables them to introduce new capabilities like advanced loyalty, online ordering or inventory management quickly.”

RBR analysis shows market growth in new stores and upgrades by retailers to offer new touchpoints such as cafés or fresher produce. NCR addresses industry demands with solutions that run on the NCR Commerce Platform: the foundation to unify all technology needed to run the store and introduce new capabilities and services faster and more efficiently.

* The Global POS Software 2021 report is based on analysis of projects with over 1,000 POS installations globally, by more than 100 suppliers and comprising over 8 million POS installations. The report includes commentary and insights into eight segments across grocery, general merchandise and hospitality industries in 48 country markets worldwide.

About RBR

RBR is a strategic research and consulting firm with three decades of experience in banking and retail automation, cards and payments. It assists its clients by providing independent advice and intelligence through published reports, consulting, newsletters and events.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading enterprise technology provider that runs stores, restaurants and self-directed banking. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com

Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220314005429/en/