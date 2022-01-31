NCR Named World’s Largest Restaurant POS Software Provider According to RBR

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is the world’s largest point of sale (POS) software vendor globally according to the Global POS Software 2021 Report, conducted by RBR, a research and consultancy group.

NCR also has the largest share of POS software installations in restaurants globally, accounting for 25% of software installations, four points greater than the nearest competitor1.

"NCR is the restaurant software provider of choice, and the only one with the global reach and scale to provide everything restaurants need to run their operations from end to end,” said Dirk Izzo, president and general manager, NCR Hospitality. "Restaurants of all sizes choose NCR because our solutions simplify operations, optimize the guest experience and enable growth.”

NCR is a full end-to-end provider from order creation to payment settlement that brings together software, services and hardware -- trusted by more than 100,000 restaurant sites, including independent operators, domestic chains and international brands across the globe. NCR Aloha provides everything enterprise and SMB restaurants need to run their business, boost efficiency and increase growth.

The Global POS Software 2021 Report provides deep market insights built on a rigorous analysis of 2,150 projects, by more than 100 vendors and comprising 8.5 million POS installations. The study report includes commentary and insights into the grocery, general merchandise and hospitality segments, at individual country level.

About RBR

RBR is a strategic research and consulting firm with three decades of experience in banking and retail automation, cards and payments. It assists its clients by providing independent advice and intelligence through published reports, consulting, newsletters and events.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading enterprise technology provider that runs stores, restaurants and self-directed banking. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

