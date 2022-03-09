|
09.03.2022 03:21:10
NCR Suspends Sales Of All Products In Russia
(RTTNews) - NCR Corp. (NCR) said it has suspended sales of all products in Russia, citing Russia's military actions against the people of Ukraine.
NCR revenue in Russia and Ukraine combined represents approximately 1% of total NCR revenue.
The NCR Foundation is granting $200,000 to UNICEF.
NCR said it is committed to the safety of employees in Ukraine and are in constant contact with teams to offer support in many forms, including to those in Ukraine who need to evacuate or choose to stay and protect their country from the aggression. The company continues to support customers and partners in Ukraine.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!