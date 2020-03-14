NCSBN Stands Ready to Support States in Verifying Licenses for Nurses Responding to COVID-19

CHICAGO, March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At this time of uncertainty and unpredictable demands on health services NCSBN is prepared to assist U.S. nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to help verify licenses for nurses who choose to practice across state lines to care for patients in those jurisdictions facing additional workloads associated with COVID-19.

NCSBN recognizes how vital accurate, up-to-date licensure information is during this time of global pandemic. Powered by U.S. NRBs, NCSBN's Nursys (www.nursys.com) is the only national database for verification of nurse licensure, publicly available discipline and practice privileges for registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical/vocational nurses (LPN/VNs) and advanced practice registered nurses provided directly by participating NRBs and designated by them to be primary source equivalent. Nursys holds licensure data for more than 4.9 million nurses in the U.S. and provides this information 24/7/365 free of charge. By identifying the nurse in one state with their name and the state of licensure, a national view of all their licenses in the U.S. and where they can practice is instantaneously available.

Also, poised to facilitate more agile service delivery during this time of crisis, the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC) allows for RNs and LPN/VNs to have one multistate license, with the ability to practice in person or via telehealth, in both their home state and other NLC states. There are currently 32 member states in the NLC and nurses from those states who hold a multistate license can easily respond to provide care across state lines.

Going forward, NCSBN will continue to monitor developments in this global health concern and will work with federal, state, the health care industry as well as allied health professional partners to provide leadership and assistance as needed.

About NCSBN

Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN's membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

Mission: NCSBN empowers and supports nursing regulators in their mandate to protect the public.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

