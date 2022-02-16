|
16.02.2022 14:00:05
NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 12M 2021 grows 4.5% YoY
|
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 12M 2021 grows 4.5% YoY
Moscow
NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 115.6 million tonnes (+4.5%).
Throughout 2021, NCSP Group delivered an increase in transshipment volumes, and as for a number of key cargoes the growth dynamics became higher than for the industry as a whole.
"Liquid cargo transshipment volumes increased by 4.7 million tonnes (+5.4%) to 92.5 million tonnes. Transshipment of petroleum products was also up by 2.8 million tonnes (+8.5%), which is 5.8 p.p. higher than the industry dynamics.
Dry cargo turnover grew by 1.2% to 23.1 million tonnes. The drivers behind the growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo and containers. Transshipment of perishable goods also improved (+55%)," Sergey Kireev, General Director of PJSC NCSP, commented on the operating performance.
"Thanks to achieving the aims set by NCSP Group's Strategy 2021, we maintained the industry leadership in transshipment by showing a moderate growth (+4,5%) in total cargo turnover.
The negative effect of the pandemic on both the Group's work and export-oriented industries of the Russian economy was mitigated through close interaction with customers and effective terminal management.
The experience of operating under COVID-19 restrictions allows us to look forward with confidence to 2022 and give a positive guidance in terms of transshipment by the Group's terminals," Sergey Kireev added.
Liquid cargo
Liquid cargo transshipment volumes increased by 4.7 million tonnes (+5.4%) to 92.5 million tonnes. Transshipment of oil products surged by 2.8 million tonnes (+8.5%), which is 5.8 p. p. higher compared to overall industry indicators.
Oil cargo turnover boosted by 2.2 million tonnes (+4.0%) due to an increase in transshipment through Primorsk Trade Port LLC.
Dry cargo
Dry cargo transshipment grew by 1.2% to 23.1 million tonnes. The drivers behind the growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo and containers:
NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 12M 2021/2020 (thsd t)
NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and «SFP» LLC. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.
For more information, please contact:
For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com
|ISIN:
|US67011U2087
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|NCSP
|LEI Code:
|LEIA0010014976
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|143476
|EQS News ID:
|1281343
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port PJSC (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
16.02.22
|NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 12M 2021 grows 4.5% YoY (EQS Group)
|
30.12.21
|NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 11M 2021 increased by 3.8% (EQS Group)
|
13.12.21
|NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 10M 2021 grows 2.9% YoY (EQS Group)
|
02.12.21
|NCSP Group's consolidated financial and operational results for the 9 months of 2021 (EQS Group)
|
09.11.21