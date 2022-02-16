16.02.2022 14:00:05

NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 12M 2021 grows 4.5% YoY

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
16-Feb-2022
Moscow
February 16, 2022
 

NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 115.6 million tonnes (+4.5%).

 

Throughout 2021, NCSP Group delivered an increase in transshipment volumes, and as for a number of key cargoes the growth dynamics became higher than for the industry as a whole.

"Liquid cargo transshipment volumes increased by 4.7 million tonnes (+5.4%) to 92.5 million tonnes. Transshipment of petroleum products was also up by 2.8 million tonnes (+8.5%), which is 5.8 p.p. higher than the industry dynamics.

Dry cargo turnover grew by 1.2% to 23.1 million tonnes. The drivers behind the growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo and containers. Transshipment of perishable goods also improved (+55%)," Sergey Kireev, General Director of PJSC NCSP, commented on the operating performance.

"Thanks to achieving the aims set by NCSP Group's Strategy 2021, we maintained the industry leadership in transshipment by showing a moderate growth (+4,5%) in total cargo turnover.

The negative effect of the pandemic on both the Group's work and export-oriented industries of the Russian economy was mitigated through close interaction with customers and effective terminal management.

The experience of operating under COVID-19 restrictions allows us to look forward with confidence to 2022 and give a positive guidance in terms of transshipment by the Group's terminals," Sergey Kireev added.

 

Liquid cargo

 

Liquid cargo transshipment volumes increased by 4.7 million tonnes (+5.4%) to 92.5 million tonnes. Transshipment of oil products surged by 2.8 million tonnes (+8.5%), which is 5.8 p. p. higher compared to overall industry indicators.

Oil cargo turnover boosted by 2.2 million tonnes (+4.0%) due to an increase in transshipment through Primorsk Trade Port LLC.

 

 

Dry cargo

 

Dry cargo transshipment grew by 1.2% to 23.1 million tonnes. The drivers behind the growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo and containers:

  • Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 3.7 times compared to the previous year and amounted to 0.8 million tonnes. This is thanks to the improved demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing against the backdrop of a decrease in exports of Russian white sugar.
  • Chemical cargo transshipment volume touched 1.3 million tonnes (+57% / 0.5 million tonnes) due to increased export of fertilizers at the direct option. In the meantime, the turnover of chemical cargo increased only by 0.4% industrywide.
  • Turnover of containers grew to 4.9 million tonnes (+7.1% / 0.3 million tonnes ) mainly due to an increase in transshipment volumes through the BSC LLC terminal. The growth rates of cargo turnover (TEU) across NCSP Group amounted to 20%, 13.7 p.p. higher than in the industry as a whole.

 

NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 12M 2021/2020 (thsd t)

 

January-December

Change

2021

2020

thsd t

%

Cargo turnover, total

115,632.457

110,615.803

5,016.655

4.54%

Liquid cargo, total

92,519.674

87,776.054

4,743.620

5.40%

Crude oil

55,993.217

53,837.104

2,156.112

4.00%

Oil products

35,493.570

32,724.510

2,769.060

8.46%

UAN

702.090

736.816

-34.726

-4.71%

Oils

330.798

477.623

-146.825

-30.74%

Bulk cargo, total

7,074.673

7,059.934

14.740

0.21%

Iron ore raw materials

3,722.382

4,763.529

-1,041.148

-21.86%

Other ore cargo

44.762

45.443

-0.681

-1.50%

Chemical cargo

1,273.834

812.670

461.164

56.75%

Coal

1,238.180

1,225.410

12.770

1.04%

Sugar

795.516

212.882

582.635

273.69%

General cargo, total

10,872.192

10,874.149

-1.956

-0.02%

Ferrous metals and cast iron

9,556.443

9,490.151

66.292

0.70%

Timber

163.297

205.513

-42.217

-20.54%

Timber (thsd cubic m)

292.738

373.661

-80.922

-21.66%

Nonferrous metals

877.233

1,000.931

-123.699

-12.36%

Perishable cargo

275.219

177.553

97.667

55.01%

Containers

4,868.284

4,545.009

323.276

7.11%

Containers (thsd TEU)

583.177

486.051

97.126

19.98%

Other

297.633

360.658

-63.025

-17.48%

 


NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

 

NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and «SFP» LLC. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

 

For more information, please contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com
