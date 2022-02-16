NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 12M 2021 grows 4.5% YoY

February 16, 2022



NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 115.6 million tonnes (+4.5%).

Throughout 2021, NCSP Group delivered an increase in transshipment volumes, and as for a number of key cargoes the growth dynamics became higher than for the industry as a whole.

"Liquid cargo transshipment volumes increased by 4.7 million tonnes (+5.4%) to 92.5 million tonnes. Transshipment of petroleum products was also up by 2.8 million tonnes (+8.5%), which is 5.8 p.p. higher than the industry dynamics.

Dry cargo turnover grew by 1.2% to 23.1 million tonnes. The drivers behind the growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo and containers. Transshipment of perishable goods also improved (+55%)," Sergey Kireev, General Director of PJSC NCSP, commented on the operating performance.

"Thanks to achieving the aims set by NCSP Group's Strategy 2021, we maintained the industry leadership in transshipment by showing a moderate growth (+4,5%) in total cargo turnover.

The negative effect of the pandemic on both the Group's work and export-oriented industries of the Russian economy was mitigated through close interaction with customers and effective terminal management.

The experience of operating under COVID-19 restrictions allows us to look forward with confidence to 2022 and give a positive guidance in terms of transshipment by the Group's terminals," Sergey Kireev added.

Liquid cargo

Liquid cargo transshipment volumes increased by 4.7 million tonnes (+5.4%) to 92.5 million tonnes. Transshipment of oil products surged by 2.8 million tonnes (+8.5%), which is 5.8 p. p. higher compared to overall industry indicators.

Oil cargo turnover boosted by 2.2 million tonnes (+4.0%) due to an increase in transshipment through Primorsk Trade Port LLC.

Dry cargo

Dry cargo transshipment grew by 1.2% to 23.1 million tonnes. The drivers behind the growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo and containers:

Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 3.7 times compared to the previous year and amounted to 0.8 million tonnes. This is thanks to the improved demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing against the backdrop of a decrease in exports of Russian white sugar.

Chemical cargo transshipment volume touched 1.3 million tonnes (+57% / 0.5 million tonnes) due to increased export of fertilizers at the direct option. In the meantime, the turnover of chemical cargo increased only by 0.4% industrywide.

Turnover of containers grew to 4.9 million tonnes (+7.1% / 0.3 million tonnes ) mainly due to an increase in transshipment volumes through the BSC LLC terminal. The growth rates of cargo turnover (TEU) across NCSP Group amounted to 20%, 13.7 p.p. higher than in the industry as a whole.

NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 12M 2021/2020 (thsd t)

January-December Change 2021 2020 thsd t % Cargo turnover, total 115,632.457 110,615.803 5,016.655 4.54% Liquid cargo, total 92,519.674 87,776.054 4,743.620 5.40% Crude oil 55,993.217 53,837.104 2,156.112 4.00% Oil products 35,493.570 32,724.510 2,769.060 8.46% UAN 702.090 736.816 -34.726 -4.71% Oils 330.798 477.623 -146.825 -30.74% Bulk cargo, total 7,074.673 7,059.934 14.740 0.21% Iron ore raw materials 3,722.382 4,763.529 -1,041.148 -21.86% Other ore cargo 44.762 45.443 -0.681 -1.50% Chemical cargo 1,273.834 812.670 461.164 56.75% Coal 1,238.180 1,225.410 12.770 1.04% Sugar 795.516 212.882 582.635 273.69% General cargo, total 10,872.192 10,874.149 -1.956 -0.02% Ferrous metals and cast iron 9,556.443 9,490.151 66.292 0.70% Timber 163.297 205.513 -42.217 -20.54% Timber (thsd cubic m) 292.738 373.661 -80.922 -21.66% Nonferrous metals 877.233 1,000.931 -123.699 -12.36% Perishable cargo 275.219 177.553 97.667 55.01% Containers 4,868.284 4,545.009 323.276 7.11% Containers 4,868.284 4,545.009 323.276 7.11% Containers (thsd TEU) 583.177 486.051 97.126 19.98% Other 297.633 360.658 -63.025 -17.48%



NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and «SFP» LLC. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

