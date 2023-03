Near 52-Week Lows, 2 EV Stocks Worth Considering Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On March 13, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) reached a new all-time intraday low of $13.13 per share. The stock's fall from grace from one of the most valuable automakers in the world to being worth about a one-fourth of Ford or General Motors has been nothing short of breathtaking.However, it could also present a buying opportunity for long-term investors. The same can be said about Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock, which is down 86% from its all-time high. Here's why Rivian and Nio are two growth stocks worth considering now .Image source: Rivian Automotive.Continue reading