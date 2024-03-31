|
31.03.2024 15:30:00
Near a 3-Year Low, Is This High-Yield Dividend Stock Worth Buying in April?
It's been tough going for United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) lately. The stock is down more than 21% over the past year compared to a 31% gain in the S&P 500. Last year was the company's worst in a while and included multiple earnings misses -- a complete flip from the torrid growth rate UPS was on during the worst of the pandemic. To make matters worse, UPS guided for weak 2024 results, causing the stock to sell off heavily in January as a result.The stock had recovered since then, but then management's 2024 Investor and Analyst Day presentation on March 26 confirmed that the package delivery company is in a prolonged slowdown. UPS stock suffered a more than 8% sell-off in response to the guidance and is now within 10% of its three-year low.Here's why UPS is struggling, why growth should return, and why the high-yield dividend stock is worth buying now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
