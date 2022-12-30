|
Near a 52-Week Low Now, This Stock Could Be One of the Biggest Winners of 2023
2022 may have been a painful year for investors in equities, but some stocks were punished more than they deserved despite operational resilience. One such glaring example is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP), a top-notch dividend growth stock that is now trading near its 52-week low. The stock's price drop has pushed its dividend yield to two-year highs of 4.6%. If you're looking to buy stocks for 2023, you simply can't miss this beaten-down stock. But before I tell you why, note that I'm referring to the limited partnership here and not the corporate shares that trade as Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation. Although the two are the same corporate entity, owning units of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in tax-deferred accounts like IRAs has some tax implications.However, that doesn't warrant the steep recent fall in shares of the partnership, and the stock looks primed to rebound and rally in 2023 as the company prepares for a record year. Continue reading
