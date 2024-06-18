|
18.06.2024 10:01:00
Near All-Time Highs, Is It Too Late to Buy CrowdStrike Stock?
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock has now rocketed 140% higher in the last year alone. The leading cloud-based endpoint cybersecurity software provider (protection for laptops, smartphones, and endpoint devices in general for businesses) has gone from strength to strength since its 2019 initial public offering (IPO). But after the update for its fiscal 2025 first quarter (the three months ended in April 2024), which contributed to a more than 560% run as of the five-year anniversary of the IPO, is it too late to buy? CrowdStrike's annual revenue has quickly surpassed the $3 billion mark, owing to its rapid double-digit growth over the years. As measured by revenue, it's still a distant third place behind older network cybersecurity pure-play giants Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
