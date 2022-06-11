Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Asset-Management Industry Dividend Stocks to Buy Now.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It has not been a particularly good 2022 for asset management firms. The current stock market correction has left money managers with declining assets and generally lower revenue since some fees are based on asset totals and performance. Their valuations have come down across the board, but that also means there are some good values in this industry at the moment, particularly for income investors.If you are nearing retirement and are concerned about the direction of the market, consider these three excellent dividend stocks in the asset management industry. Even if the market continues to move sideways or downward, these three stocks have long histories of delivering excellent dividends to boost their total returns. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) has seen its stock price drop 41% year to date as its assets under management (AUM) continue to drop. In May, AUM fell to $1.4 trillion, down from $1.69 trillion at the start of the year, and in the first quarter, it had net outflows. Continue reading