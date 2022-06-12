Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Defense Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing during retirement is different than investing for retirement because there is a far greater need for stability, preserving capital, and generating income. That doesn't mean you need to put all your money in Treasuries, but you really can't bet on risky ventures anymore because you don't have the time to make up for any mistakes if they fall apart.That's why I think the defense industry is an excellent place to look for investments as you near retirement. You're getting solid businesses offering generally stable growth that also tend to throw off equally dependable income streams for investors. These three defense stocks are great places to start.Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is the second-largest defense contractor in the U.S. and makes the Patriot surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, along with Tomahawk cruise missiles. It's also developing next-gen hypersonic air-to-air missiles. Continue reading