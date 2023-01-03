|
03.01.2023 11:02:00
Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Defense Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
The United States has been the world's biggest spender on defense for decades. Ongoing geopolitical tensions with Russia and China have encouraged further political support of national security investments; Congress recently approved the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, a defense bill that puts spending at $858 billion for this upcoming year, an 8% increase over 2022.That's a lot of money and an opportunity for investors to benefit from the government's colossal spending bill. If you're nearing retirement, consider these defense stocks. In addition to decades-long histories of working closely with the United States government and paying steadily growing dividends, both have large government programs that will create growth in the coming years.Defense and aerospace company Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has a huge role in supplying advanced weapons and equipment to the U.S. military. Lockheed builds some of the military's most famous tools, like Black Hawk helicopters and F-35 fighter jets. The U.S. Pentagon estimates the F-35 program will cost more than $400 billion in aircraft and $1.3 trillion to operate and maintain the fleet.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,90
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- DAX mit deutlichen Aufschlägen -- Chinas Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen - Feiertagspause in Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag aufwärts. Auch der DAX fährt Gewinne ein. Am chinesischen Aktienmarkt schließen die Indizes am Dienstag mehrheitlich mit Aufschlägen,