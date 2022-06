Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you are about to retire and won't inherit a fortune, you probably want to invest a part of your savings in stocks that generate a steady dividend income to pad your bottom line. In addition to dividend income, you would also want to ensure that your capital is not exposed to unreasonably high risks.Here are three top energy stocks that offer exactly what you are looking for.With 23 consecutive years of distribution growth, pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners' (NYSE: EPD) record is remarkable. The midstream company has a huge asset footprint with 50,000 miles of pipelines, more than 260 million barrels of storage capacity for oil, natural gas liquids, petrochemicals, and refined products, and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. Continue reading