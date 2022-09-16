|
16.09.2022 11:39:00
Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
The modern world doesn't exist without energy. Although there is an effort to shift toward cleaner alternatives like solar and wind, it is likely to take decades for this transition to have a material impact on the energy sector. With that backdrop, here are three energy stocks that dividend investors should be looking at today even as energy prices remain elevated.One of the key traits of the energy sector is commodity price volatility. However, you can sidestep much of that risk with a midstream name like Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). The company owns a massive collection of oil and natural gas pipelines, a natural gas utility business, and a small but growing collection of clean energy investments. Virtually all of the company's business is backed by usage fees or long-term contracts. Essentially, the price of oil and gas aren't really that big of an issue for Enbridge's business, demand is far more important. Enbridge currently offers a generous dividend yield of around 6.3%. The dividend has been increased annually for over 25 consecutive years, making the company a Dividend Aristocrat. And it expects to be able to grow distributable cash flow by 5% to 7% a year on average through 2024. That's backed by around 10 billion Canadian dollars in capital spending plans. The dividend should grow along with distributable cash flow. As for dividend safety, Enbridge expects to generate CA$2 billion more in cash than it needs for the next few years, which opens up opportunities for more growth and provides a cushion for the dividend.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,30
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.