Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Passive-Income Stocks to Buy Now

The modern world doesn't exist without energy, so no portfolio is complete without at least a little exposure to the broad energy sector. If you're nearing retirement and trying to build a solid passive income stream to support you after you stop working, it's time to take a close look at Chevron (NYSE: CVX), The Southern Company (NYSE: SO), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). Here's a quick overview of each to get your research started.Oil and natural gas are volatile commodities, which is why Chevron has long placed such a high priority on conservative operations and financial strength. For example, it's an integrated oil company with operations spanning from the drill bit to the gas pump.This is beneficial because some of its businesses (refining) often thrive at the exact time that others are struggling (oil production), helping to even out performance over time. As for financial strength, Chevron probably has the strongest balance sheet in the integrated energy major peer group, with a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.2 times.Continue reading