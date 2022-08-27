|
27.08.2022 13:38:00
Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Financial Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Dividend stocks can help augment your income stream in retirement, allowing you to live off your portfolio while not eating into your principal. It is, however, important that you have a diversified list of dividend-paying stocks so no one sector or security can upend the passive income you are generating. Aflac (NYSE: AFL), T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) all hail from different niches of the financial sector, and each is worth a close look today despite economic and market volatility.When most people think of Aflac, they probably think of the company's duck mascot, which says Aflac instead of quacking. However, the "supplemental" products the insurance company sells are pretty interesting. Simplifying things a bit, Aflac takes its customers' money and, if they get sick, it pays them a preset amount of money each month until they are, hopefully, well again. If a customer never needs the insurance, Aflac keeps the premiums it has collected. And, like other insurers, Aflac invests the premiums it collects while waiting for any claims it may have to pay. It's a pretty good model which has allowed the company to increase its dividend annually for four decades, making it a Dividend Aristocrat.The yield is 2.6% right now, which may not seem very high but is actually at the high end of the company's historical yield range. That suggests the stock may be relatively cheap right now. The thing is, Aflac is facing some headwinds, with revenues down year over year in the second quarter and adjusted earnings off by 13%. That, however, isn't too shocking given the broader market (which impacts investment returns) and economic (which impacts sales) backdrop. Aflac has weathered weak periods before, and there's no reason to doubt it will do so again. If you are looking for a reliable dividend stock, this is a good name to dig into.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,90
|8,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Rede und EZB verunsichern die Märkte: US-Börsen schließen tief im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelswoche deutlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging ebenfalls deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Freitag nach Powells Rede auf tiefrotem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.