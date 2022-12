Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Industrial Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Industrial stocks are generally cyclical in nature, moving up and down with the broader economy. Many of these stocks have rock-solid businesses behind them, providing key inputs to other companies. This allows investors to collect well-supported dividends regardless of the business environment.Right now , dividend investors on the verge of retirement might want to consider Raytheon (NYSE: RTX), A. O. Smith (NYSE: AOS), and, for the more aggressive out there, 3M (NYSE: MMM). Here's a quick look at each of these three industrial sector dividend stocks and why they might be solid purchases right now for investors nearing retirement.In the first half of 2020, Raytheon and United Technologies completed their "merger of equals," creating a new powerhouse in the aerospace and defense sector. Since that point, the dividend increased from $0.475 per share to $0.55 per share. The two increases in the last two years came despite a volatile market, which speaks to the consistency of the newly formed business.Continue reading