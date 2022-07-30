|
30.07.2022 14:30:00
Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Pipeline Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now
Pipeline companies can be excellent passive income producers. They tend to generate steady cash flow backed by long-term contracts and government-regulated rates. That gives them a lot of steady cash flow to pay out in dividends.All this means that those nearing retirement should consider adding a high-quality pipeline stock to their portfolio. Three of the best for passive income are Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), ONEOK (NYSE: OKE), and Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB).Kinder Morgan expects to produce nearly $5 billion in distributable cash flow this year. The company is on track to pay out less than 55% of those funds via its dividend this year. That will enable it to retain enough cash to fund its expansion program with around $900 million to spare, putting the dividend on a rock-solid foundation. The company can use that excess cash to further strengthen its balance sheet, make additional high-return investments, or opportunistically repurchase its stock. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!