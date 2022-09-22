Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Real Estate Dividend Stocks to Buy Now.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A healthy lifestyle for many people means living longer and more time spent in retirement. But Social Security can only go so far for most people, adding to the importance of using investments to provide income during the post-work years.Dividend-paying stocks are a natural choice here, with the added potential benefit of long-term capital appreciation that can help offset inflation.Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a good option. They own income-producing assets and are required to pay no less than 90% of their taxable earnings to shareholders as dividends.Continue reading