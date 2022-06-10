Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best REIT Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors who are nearing retirement have different objectives than younger investors. They need growth, but they also need stability and income. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) often provide steady income since they are required to distribute most of their earnings as dividends. This allows them to avoid paying income taxes at the corporate level, which increases earnings.Here are three REITs that successfully navigated the economic craziness related to the COVID-19 pandemic without cutting their dividends. Companies that survived the pandemic with their business plans and their stock prices intact have stability that should appeal to income investors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading