Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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29.07.2026 18:32:00
Nearly 1 Billion SpaceX Shares Unlock On Aug. 6. Here's What Retail Investors Should Do.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) just conducted one of the most successful IPOs in history. After setting an initial IPO price of $135 per share with a market cap of $1.77 trillion, share prices shot higher during the space stock's public debut. At one point, SpaceX stock soared above $225 per share.The exuberance was short-lived. Just six weeks after its IPO, SpaceX's stock price is now below $117 per share. That's about 13% lower than the company's original IPO price.SpaceX is expected to announce its first-quarter earnings on Aug. 4. I don't expect many surprises on a material level, but I do expect CEO Elon Musk to do his best to hype the struggling rocket stock. That's especially true given another major event that will come just days after the second-quarter earnings release. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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29.07.26
|Cathie Wood greift wieder zu - Millionen fließen in SpaceX, Tesla und NVIDIA (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|Elon Musk settles long-running legal battle with X advertising group (Financial Times)
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28.07.26
|Abhör-Vorwurf: Tesla mit Rückschlag bei Beschwerde (dpa-AFX)
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28.07.26
|Tesla, Alphabet, SK Hynix, SAP, Mercedes-Benz - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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28.07.26
|Tesla, Alphabet, SK Hynix, SAP, Mercedes-Benz - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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28.07.26
|ROUNDUP 2/Abhör-Vorwurf: Beschwerde von Tesla zurückgewiesen (dpa-AFX)
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28.07.26
|S&P 500-Papier Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Tesla von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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28.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC senkt Ziel für Tesla auf 480 Dollar - 'Outperform' (dpa-AFX)