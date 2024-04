Nearly 1m UK pensioners living in deprivation, official figures show

Separate report suggests number of people living in poverty aged between 60 and pension age has tripled under ToriesNearly 1 million people aged over 66 in the UK are living in deprivation, according to government statistics, the highest number since comparable records began.Labour, which analysed figures from Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) records, has vowed to be the party for pensioners, with plans to insulate millions of homes and reduce energy bills. It has also “committed to retaining” the triple lock which guarantees annual rises to the state pension. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel