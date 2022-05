Nearly 2 Million U.S. Consumers Canceled Cable Last Quarter. They Went Here Instead

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you were hoping the cord-cutting movement was slowing down, it isn't. The United States' biggest cable television service providers collectively lost at least one million subscribers during the first quarter. And assuming DirecTV didn't reverse its long streak of customer attrition (the company no longer discloses its subscriber metrics), the actual number of subscriber losses for the industry is even greater.Counting DirecTV's likely attrition as well as all the smaller, regional cable television service providers, Leichtman Research Group estimates just under two million households in the U.S. cut the cord last quarter. Compared to Liechtman's estimate that 4.7 million U.S. consumers cancelled their cable TV service last year, the trend is not only still going strong but accelerating. These people aren't giving up on television altogether. They're simply changing what they watch and how they watch it. Unsurprisingly, self-bundled streaming services are filling the void, and they're doing so at a pace that might surprise you in light of how rapidly the streaming on-demand market has already grown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.