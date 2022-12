Nearly 2m UK households behind on bill payments as Christmas approaches

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Which? says most common bill not paid was energy as data suggests wave of defaults in cost of living crisisAs the cost of living crisis continues to ravage people’s incomes, it has emerged that almost 2m households have defaulted on at least one significant bill in the run-up to Christmas.According to the latest findings from Which?’s consumer insight tracker, an estimated 1.9m households failed to make at least one mortgage, rent, loan, credit card or other bill payment over the last month. Continue reading...