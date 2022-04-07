Nearly 3 in 5 Americans Report Concern for the Safety of Loved Ones in Hospitals and Medical Facilities

With Recent Rise in Workplace Violence in Healthcare, 88% of Americans Believe Hospitals and Medical Facilities Should Feel as Safe as Airports

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new consumer survey from Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), nearly three in five Americans (60%) report being concerned about the safety and security of loved ones in a hospital or medical facility (defined as "safety from physical harm, injury or danger caused by a person"). With incidents of workplace violence in healthcare on the rise across the nation, the survey additionally reveals that approximately 70% of Americans believe that if nurses felt safer, they might not be leaving the profession in large numbers and 88% say individuals in a hospital or medical facility should feel as safe there as they do in airports and/or on airplanes.

"These results make it clear that Americans are justifiably concerned about workplace violence in healthcare," said Chrystie Leonard, General Manager, GHX Vendormate. "We know violence is a contributing factor to nurses leaving the profession and rising levels of burnout which ultimately has a negative effect on patient care. More than ever, it's vital for hospital leadership to create a safer, more secure environment for staff, patients and visitors and support policies that adopt a zero-tolerance approach to workplace violence."

Additional Key Takeaways

58% of Americans are worried about nurses and other clinicians being harmed while on hospital property

are worried about nurses and other clinicians being harmed while on hospital property 66% of Americans agree nurses and other frontline healthcare workers are more likely than those in other professions to be victims of workplace violence and 69% agree safety is a cause of nurses leaving the profession in large numbers

nurses and other frontline healthcare workers are more likely than those in other professions to be victims of workplace violence and safety is a cause of nurses leaving the profession in large numbers More than half of Americans (57%) say burn out from the past few years plays a role in contributing to healthcare labor shortages

say burn out from the past few years plays a role in contributing to healthcare labor shortages Almost 9 in 10 Americans (88%) believe that keeping track of every hospital visitor is essential to safety

believe that keeping track of every hospital visitor is essential to safety 82% of Americans believe that more state/federal action should be taken to keep healthcare workers safe

believe that more state/federal action should be taken to keep healthcare workers safe 3 in 4 Americans (75%) say that hospitals have an opportunity to improve the safety and security of their facilities

say that hospitals have an opportunity to improve the safety and security of their facilities 63% of Americans are concerned about someone unauthorized walking the halls of a hospital and two in five Americans (40%), or more than 100 million people, don't feel safe entering a hospital and/or medical facility today

Survey Methodology

This online survey was fielded by Regina Corso Consulting on behalf of GHX in March 2022. The survey collected responses from 2,063 U.S. adults, aged 18 and older, and is balanced to be representative of the U.S. collectively based on 2020 Census data.

