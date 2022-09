Nearly 300 UK mortgage deals pulled in a day as pound’s fall heralds rate rise

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Bank of Ireland, Clydesdale, Post Office Money and building societies among those to withdraw productsNearly 300 mortgage deals have been pulled in the last 24 hours by banks and building societies after a fall in the pound fuelled forecasts of a jump in interest rates to nearly 6%.The Bank of Ireland, Clydesdale Bank, Post Office Money and building societies including Monmouthshire, Furness and Darlington are among the names to have withdrawn products. Continue reading...