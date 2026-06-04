Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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04.06.2026 10:05:00
Nearly 36% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio Is in These 2 Stocks. Are They Buys Right Now?
Berkshire Hathaway has always had a diversified portfolio, but it's typically been top-heavy. That's still true today. Its top two holdings are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and American Express (NYSE: AXP), which account for 21.4% and 14.5% of its portfolio, respectively.Simply copying a trillion-dollar corporation is a potential strategy for the average investor, but with Berkshire committing nearly 36% of its portfolio to two stocks, is that a sign you should be all in on them, too?If you're a fan of Warren Buffett's wisdom, then absolutely.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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