18.01.2022 14:00:00
Nearly 4.5 million travelers through Ontario International in 2021 as airport's pandemic recovery continued
ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 4.5 million airline passengers traveled through Ontario International Airport (ONT) in 2021, a remarkable feat compared with medium and large-size airports amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of ONT customers last year was 77% greater than 2020 passenger volume and 80% of 2019's total.
At the same time, ONT continued to be a hub for commerce as cargo shipments remained strong at more than 890,000 tons, a decline of just 3.7% from 2020 when e-commerce demand was at its peak, and 14% higher than 2019.
"We saw encouraging signs of recovery in 2021 as demand for air travel neared pre-pandemic levels, and we look forward to welcoming more travelers as public health authorities continue efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus variants and airline passengers resume more normal travel patterns," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.
During the month of December, passenger traffic which totaled more than 467,000 was 145% higher than December 2020 and 90% of the volume in the same month in 2019 – remarkable results given the number of flights cancelled globally due to the spread of the omicron variant.
Passenger
Totals
Dec.
2021
Dec.
2020
Change
YTD
2021
YTD
2020
Change
Domestic
450,327
198,779
146.38%
4,373,219
2,443,042
79.0%
International
16,824
7,755
116.94%
123,373
95,440
29.3%
Total
467,151
190,534
145.18%
4,496,592
2,538,482
77.1%
Passenger
Totals
Dec.
2021
Dec.
2019
Change
YTD
2021
YTD
2019
Change
Domestic
450,327
485,086
-7.17%
4,373,219
5,279,722
-17.2%
International
16,824
29,703
-43.36%
123,373
304,010
-59.4%
Total
467,151
514,789
-9.25%
4,496,592
5,583,732
-19.5%
Wapner was bullish about ONT's role as a leading hub for e-commerce in 2021 which experienced a double-digit increase in shipment volume over 2019 on a year-to-date basis.
"Our air freight partners continued to rely on Ontario International as a focal point in the distribution of consumer goods in Southern California," Wapner said. "Our expansive, modern facilities remain attractive to our tenants and are a great public asset for the region."
The Inland Empire airport recorded 97,500 tons of freight and mail in December, roughly equal to the same month in 2020 and 9.5% higher than December 2019.
Air cargo
(tonnage)
Dec.
2021
Dec.
2020
Change
YTD
2021
YTD
2020
Change
Freight
92,068
93,959
-2.01%
839,955
898,525
-6.5%
5,459
3,662
49.06%
50,428
25,635
96.7%
Total
97,527
97,622
-0.10%
890,383
924,160
-3.7%
Air cargo
(tonnage)
Dec.
2021
Dec.
2019
Change
YTD
2021
YTD
2019
Change
Freight
92,068
88,228
4.35%
839,955
760,045
10.5%
5,459
832
556.49%
50,428
21,948
129.8%
Total
97,527
89,060
9.51%
890,383
781,993
13.9%
About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).
OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com
SOURCE Ontario International Airport
