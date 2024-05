Nearly 50% of Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller's Portfolio Is Invested in These 4 Stocks

Stanley Druckenmiller is often known for working closely with George Soros to "break the bank of England" when they shorted the pound and crashed it in 1992.However, Druckenmiller is a highly accomplished investor in his own right, and his Duquesne Capital Management fund is one of the best-performing funds in history. It grew from $1 million in 1981 to $23 billion by the time he closed it in 2010, generating an average annual return around 30%. Today, Druckenmiiller runs a family fund, Duquesne Family Office, and you can still track his moves through quarterly 13-F filings with the SEC. It might surprise you to learn that his portfolio is highly concentrated with his top four stocks making up close to half of his holdings.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel