Nearly 50% of Warren Buffett-Led Berkshire Hathaway's $367 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 1 Stock

I don't think many people question that Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors ever. He continues to prove this, as one of his biggest investments clearly demonstrates.Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate Buffett heads up, first purchased shares in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the first quarter of 2016. And since the start of that year to Feb. 14 of this year, the top FAANG stock has skyrocketed 599%. This gain crushes the Nasdaq Composite.Let's try to figure out what exactly about Apple, which today represents just under 46% of Berkshire's entire portfolio, first drew Buffett's attention. Then investors can decide if the stock is still a smart buy today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel