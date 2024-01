Nearly 50% of Warren Buffett-Led Berkshire Hathaway's $369 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 1 Stock

Berkshire Hathaway, which has exposure to various industries, including insurance, railroads, and energy, also owns a massive public-equities portfolio. Individual investors look through this list of holdings to find potential opportunities.It's hard to ignore that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) represents nearly half of the Warren Buffett-led portfolio. This investment has worked out extremely well, as shares of the iPhone maker have soared some 640% since the start of 2016, around the time Berkshire Hathaway first started purchasing the stock.Investors can gain insights by figuring out what characteristics first intrigued Buffett when it comes to Apple. And by looking at things as they stand today with a long-term time horizon, we can make a conclusion about this top FAANG stock's investment merits now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel