Nearly 9 in 10 U.S. adults agree maintaining oral health essential to overall health

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Oral Health Day, Delta Dental published new survey* findings on U.S. adults' oral health behaviors, including their awareness of the importance of good oral health and making dental care a priority this year. Key findings from this year's survey include:

Nearly all adults in the United States will be prioritizing their dental care in 2022, with an overwhelming number of adults (94%) planning to visit the dentist this year.

About 3 in 4 (74%) adults in the United States credit the pandemic with making them even more aware of their health.

credit the pandemic with making them even more aware of their health. In fact, almost 9 in 10 (86%) adults would agree that throughout the pandemic, maintaining their oral health is essential to protecting their overall health.

Despite their good oral health practices, according to this year's survey, more adults faced dental issues compared to findings from last year. Cavities (86%) topped the list, up 6%. The majority of adults also had to overcome pain or toothache (74%) and teeth sensitivity (67%). These dental issues increased 7% and 6%, respectively.

"The health of our bodies is not independent of the health of our mouths. We have a clearer understanding of the significant impact our oral health has on our overall health. As we elevate our awareness of the fundamental role of good oral health, we can better appreciate the value in making dental care a priority in our daily routines," said Joseph Dill, DDS, MBA, Vice President of Dental Science, Delta Dental Plans Association. "In our annual Oral Health and Wellness Survey, it's encouraging to find that most adults plan to prioritize their oral health this year."

The 2022 Delta Dental Oral Health and Wellness Survey was conducted between January 19 and January 28, 2022, among a nationally representative sample of 1,000+ U.S. residents ages 18+, with a margin of error of +/- 3%.

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental insurance provider, covering more than 83 million Americans, and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 154,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies provided over $1.75 billion in direct and in-kind support to improve the oral health of our communities across the country. Visit deltadental.com for information on individual dental insurance plans and group dental insurance plans.

About World Oral Health Day

World Oral Health Day (WOHD) is celebrated globally every year on March 20. It is organized by FDI World Dental Federation and is the largest global awareness campaign on oral health. WOHD spreads messages about good oral hygiene practices to adults and children alike and demonstrates the importance of optimal oral health in maintaining general health and well-being.

