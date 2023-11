Nearly Half of Warren Buffett's $6.1 Billion in Annual Dividends Comes From These 3 Stocks

Warren Buffett loves a good dividend stock. Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is positioned to collect over $6.1 billion in dividends over the next year. But just three stocks make up nearly half of that massive sum of cash. This goes to show that when Buffett finds a good company paying a good dividend, he's not afraid of doubling down on it (or more).Investors may want to look at Buffett's biggest dividend payers for potential ideas for their own dividend portfolio. Here they are.Buffett will collect nearly $1 billion from Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) over the next year. Berkshire owns 1.03 billion shares of the bank stock, which he's continued to add to in 2023. The stock has severely underperformed this year and currently trades around a 52-week low. But that may make it a buying opportunity for investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel