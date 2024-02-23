|
23.02.2024 23:21:00
Nearly One-Fifth of Warren Buffett-Led Berkshire Hathaway's $368 Billion Stock Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Financial Giants
Given Warren Buffett's impressive track record as an investor, Berkshire Hathaway's $368 billion public equities portfolio is a valuable source of potential investment ideas, especially the larger holdings. Near the top of that list, investors will notice that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and American Express (NYSE: AXP) make up a combined 18.1% of the portfolio.Buffett and Berkshire have owned both of these financial stocks for quite some time -- but are either of them worth your investment dollars right now?With total assets of $3.2 trillion (as of Dec. 31), Bank of America is one of the biggest financial services institutions in the U.S. Its massive scale and strong brand recognition help it attract low-cost deposits, a sticky source of funding that helps fuel loan growth. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
