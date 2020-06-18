Neauvia North America continues its commitment to Safety and Innovation in Aesthetics

RALEIGH, N.C., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neauvia North America has announced that NPURE is a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Class I device that offers the well-studied benefits of Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor (HPV) disinfection. Multiple studies have shown that environmental surfaces and objects are frequently not properly cleaned and these objects or surfaces play an important role in the transmission of health care associated pathogens. Even with the current evidence of improper cleaning, the major disadvantage (historically) to preventing these devices from being implemented is due to the capital equipment costs.¹ Neauvia North America recognized the value of HPV technology and addressed the capital cost barrier most buyers previously faced with introduction of NPURE hands-free dry fog dispensing device.

NPURE, The 3-micron dry fog vapor disinfectant dispensing device not only enhances an office cleaning protocol, but gives confidence to patients and staff that the whole room is disinfected, especially in hard to reach areas that manual disinfection often misses. The system is easy to use, and the process is fast: place NPURE in the center of the room, enter the room dimensions on the touch screen, press start and leave the room. A typical room (15 x 15 ft) takes less than 20 minutes to disinfect from start to finish. HPV is odorless and does not leave a film or affect electronics, as the 3-micron droplet size acts more like a gas than a larger wet droplet, thus bounces off surfaces while disinfecting.

Human coronaviruses (HCoV) can persist on surfaces for up to 9 days, but can be inactivated by surface disinfects with 62–71% ethanol, 0.5% hydrogen peroxide or 0.1% sodium hypochlorite (within 1 minute)."² Many businesses are looking for effective disinfectant solutions in the current HCoV environment, Neauvia's engineers and manufacturing team developed NPURE to meet this need.

Sean Wilson, President and CEO at Neauvia North America commented, "we were able to quickly pivot efforts during the COVID-19 Pandemic to continue to bring solutions to providers based on the reality of the continuing situation. NPURE offers enhanced safety protocols for offices to address the new priorities and concerns at the forefront for our medical aesthetic partners, practices, and patients as aesthetic procedures resume."

NPURE the newest device in Neauvia North America's product portfolio. Also in their offerings are Zaffiro, a powerful dual modality device that combines hydro-exfoliation and thermo-lifting to treat skin laxity and dullness in a wide range of treatment areas across the face and body, Plasma IQ, the first and only FDA cleared Class II plasma energy device to be used in the removal and destruction of skin lesions and the coagulation of tissue. In addition, Neauvia's Advanced Care System is a practice dispensed, clinical-grade skincare line.

Globally, Neauvia offers an extensive portfolio of products including hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, energy-based devices and clinical-grade skincare. Neauvia remains committed to providing innovative, safe and effective solutions for providers and their patients.

Rutala, W. et al. Disinfectants used for environmental disinfection and new room decontamination technology. American Journal of Infection Control, 41 (2013) S36-S4 DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ajic.2012.11.006

Kampf, G. Persistence of coronaviruses on inanimate surfaces and their inactivation with biocidal agents. The Journal of Hospital Infection, Volume 104, Issue 3, p245-396 Published: February 06, 2020 DOI https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhin.2020.01.022

