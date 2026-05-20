Nebius and Bloom Energy partner to power AI infrastructure build-out

Clean, virtually non-polluting fuel cells replace previously planned combustion-based technology at first US deployment

328 MW of installed capacity planned to be operational this year

Long-term partnership with Bloom supports Nebius’s US build-out, with potential for global expansion

Amsterdam, May 20, 2026 — Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), the AI cloud company, and Bloom Energy today announced an agreement to deploy Bloom’s fuel cell technology to help power Nebius’s AI infrastructure build-out. Nebius selected Bloom for its fast time to power, clean, virtually non-polluting technology, and its ability to support the extreme performance demands of AI workloads.

Bloom’s fuel cell systems will provide behind-the-meter electricity for Nebius and help meet demand for the compute capacity underpinning its full-stack AI cloud platform. The modular fuel cells can be sited and commissioned on accelerated timelines, reducing dependence on new transmission build and shortening time-to-power for Nebius and its end customers. As a result, the first project with 328 MW of installed capacity is expected to be operational this year, eliminating the need for gas turbines at the site.

Bloom fuel cells generate electricity without combustion, making them highly efficient with low emissions and minimal water use, supporting Nebius’s strategy to scale AI infrastructure with a lower environmental footprint. Fuel-cell systems typically face a lighter permitting burden than combustion-based generation, further accelerating the timeline from site selection to operational capacity.

“Power remains a key constraint for AI infrastructure build-outs,” said Andrey Korolenko, Chief Product and Infrastructure Officer at Nebius. “We chose Bloom because their fuel cells solve that directly: Clean power with virtually no pollutants is deployed onsite, on the timelines our customers need, with the availability AI workloads require. We expect to put this technology to work alongside our infrastructure as we continue to scale our capacity.”

“AI workloads demand power infrastructure that matches the performance of the cloud platforms they run on,” said Aman Joshi, Chief Commercial Officer at Bloom. “Our partnership with AI cloud leader Nebius brings together Bloom’s clean fuel cell technology and AI-native infrastructure, and helps deliver a community-friendly, high-performance solution at scale.”

Nebius is establishing one of the largest footprints of purpose-built AI compute capacity globally, with sites across the United States and the EMEA region.

The long-term partnership with Bloom supports Nebius’s US build-out with potential for global expansion as Nebius scales.

About Nebius

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future — from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents and services worldwide.

Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam.

For more information please visit www.nebius.com

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers enterprises to meet soaring energy demands and responsibly take charge of their power needs. The company’s solid oxide fuel cell systems provide ultra-resilient, highly scalable onsite electricity for Fortune 500 customers around the world, including data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, large utilities, and other commercial and industrial sectors. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Bloom Energy employs more than 2,000 people worldwide and manufactures its systems in the United States. For more information, visit BloomEnergy.com

Contacts

Nebius

Media relations: media@nebius.com

Investor relations: askIR@nebius.com

Bloom Energy

Media relations: press@bloomenergy.com

Investor relations: investor@bloomenergy.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our ability to successfully deploy and utilize Bloom fuel cell technology under the announced agreement on accelerated timeframes, or at all, and our ability to expand this agreement to further deployments, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guide,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements, and our reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted or implied by such statements include, among others: market, macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions; technical and operational challenges in significant power deployments, and our ability to secure additional capital to enable the growth of the business; as well as those risks and uncertainties related to Nebius’s continuing businesses included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in Nebius’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 30, 2026 and those risks and uncertainties contained in Bloom Energy’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 9, 2026, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.

All information in this press release is as of the date hereof (unless stated otherwise). Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof and, while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.