CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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02.08.2026 11:00:00
Nebius and CoreWeave Stocks are Plummeting. Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
The first half of 2026 was great for investors in Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). Nebius' stock rose more than 200%, while CoreWeave's was up a solid 39%. However, all that changed once July arrived. With investors making major changes to their portfolios and taking profits, Nebius's year-to-date gain fell to about 125% while CoreWeave is up just 3% for the year (as of July 30). Now that Nebius and CoreWeave are down from their 2026 highs, investors may be wondering if the party is over for these two stocks or if it's time to buy the dip. Let's take a look at why these two started selling off to begin with, and if there's any hope for the future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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