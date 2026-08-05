Nebius Group

Nebius appoints Lindsey Irvine as Chief Marketing Officer



05-Aug-2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nebius appoints Lindsey Irvine as Chief Marketing Officer

Amsterdam, August 5, 2026 — Nebius (Nasdaq: NBIS), the AI cloud company, today announced the appointment of Lindsey Irvine as Chief Marketing Officer as the company continues to accelerate its global expansion following a year of record growth.

Lindsey joins Nebius from Square, where she led global marketing across brand, demand, product, and hardware supporting more than 4.5 million sellers. Previously, she served as CMO at Benchling, where she helped define the R&D cloud category for the biotechnology industry, and before that as CMO at MuleSoft, a Salesforce company, where ARR grew from $250 million to more than $1 billion during her tenure.

Lindsey Irvine, Chief Marketing Officer of Nebius, said:

"Every company is deciding how it will build with AI, and the cloud they choose determines what they can create. Nebius has what marketers rarely get: a platform engineered in-house, customers doing their most ambitious AI work on it, and a business that is compounding. The AI cloud category is still being created, and I am delighted to be joining Nebius to help shape it.”

Marc Boroditsky, Chief Revenue Officer of Nebius, said:

"Nebius is growing at a pace few companies ever experience, and sustaining that growth requires more than a brand story. It requires a CMO who can build demand at every layer of the market, from enterprise buyers to the developer community. Lindsey knows how to build the full engine. We're thrilled to have her leading that charge."

Nebius thanks outgoing Chief Marketing Officer Daniel Bounds for his contributions to the company’s growth, and wishes him the best in his next chapter.

About Nebius

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future — from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents, and services worldwide.

Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam.

For more information please visit nebius.com.

Media kit nebius.com/media-kit

Contacts

Media relations: media@nebius.com

Investor relations: askIR@nebius.com

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial and business performance, strategy, expected growth, planned investments and capital expenditures, capacity expansion plans, anticipated future financing transactions and expected financial results, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "guide," "intend," "likely," "may," "will" and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

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