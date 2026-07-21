Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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21.07.2026 20:29:01

Nebius Chairman Sells Company Shares Worth $1.4 Million. Here's a Closer Look at the Transaction.

John Wilson Boynton IV, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS), sold 6,958 Class A Shares on July 15, 2026 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($197.00); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($199.51).Nebius Group N.V. is a technology infrastructure provider specializing in AI-centric cloud computing solutions with a market capitalization of $41.2 billion as of July 2026. The company has demonstrated exceptional growth momentum, with a one-year share price appreciation of 272.71%, reflecting strong investor demand for AI infrastructure providers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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