Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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16.08.2026 18:07:00
Nebius' Contracted Power Guidance Continues to Surge. Here's What That Means for the Stock.
Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) has been steadily raising its capacity guidance for the end of 2026. The company told investors in February that it expected to have 3 gigawatts of contracted power by the end of 2026. That number jumped to 4 gigawatts in May, and when the company released second-quarter results in August, it told investors to expect 5 gigawatts by the end of the year.This steady growth comes as the company adds new sites throughout North America and Europe. It also suggests that the stock's rally isn't close to over, even though its price has almost tripled year to date.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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