Nebius Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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06.08.2026 15:00:01

Nebius Director John Wilson Boynton IV Sells 5,812 Shares for $1.5 Million

John Wilson Boynton IV, a Director at Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS), sold 5,812 Class A Shares on June 15, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($253.29); post-transaction value based on June 15, 2026 market close ($260.07).Nebius Group N.V. is a specialized infrastructure provider positioned at the intersection of cloud computing and artificial intelligence, with a market capitalization of $57.3 billion reflecting strong investor confidence in the secular growth of AI infrastructure demand. The company has demonstrated exceptional growth momentum, with TTM revenue of $877.9 million and net income of $836.4 million, indicating significant operational leverage and profitability within its core infrastructure services. As a dedicated AI infrastructure provider headquartered in Amsterdam with 1,543 employees, Nebius competes by offering purpose-built, GPU-optimized cloud infrastructure specifically architected for the computational demands of modern artificial intelligence applications.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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