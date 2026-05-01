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WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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01.05.2026 14:00:04

Nebius Group announces date of first quarter 2026 results and conference call

Nebius Group
Nebius Group announces date of first quarter 2026 results and conference call

01-May-2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nebius Group announces date of first quarter 2026 results and conference call 


Amsterdam, May 1, 2026  Nebius Group N.V. (“Nebius Group” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: NBIS), will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, before market open.  

Nebius Group will also hold a conference call to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Central European Time) on the same day. The registration link to access the webcast and its replay will be available on Nebius Group’s Investor Relations website at https://nebius.com/investor-hub. 

 

About Nebius 

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future — from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents and services worldwide.  

Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam.  

For more information please visit www.nebius.com 

 

Contacts 

Media relations: media@nebius.com 

Investor relations: askIR@nebius.com 

 


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2319864  01-May-2026 

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