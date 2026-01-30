Nebius Aktie
|
Nebius Group
Nebius Group N.V. announces date of fourth quarter and full year 2025 results and conference call
Amsterdam, January 30, 2026 — Nebius Group N.V. (“Nebius Group” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: NBIS) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 12, 2026, before market open.
About Nebius Group
Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure for the global AI industry. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, Nebius Group has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.
Contacts
Investor Relations askIR@nebius.com
Media Relations media@nebius.com
