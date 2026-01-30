Nebius Aktie

30.01.2026 22:00:03

Nebius Group N.V. announces date of fourth quarter and full year 2025 results and conference call

Nebius Group
Nebius Group N.V. announces date of fourth quarter and full year 2025 results and conference call

30-Jan-2026 / 22:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nebius Group N.V. announces date of fourth quarter and full year 2025 results and conference call

 

Amsterdam, January 30, 2026Nebius Group N.V. (“Nebius Group” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: NBIS) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 12, 2026, before market open.


Nebius Group will also hold a conference call to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Central European Time) on the same day. The registration link to access the webcast and its replay will be available on Nebius Group’s Investor Relations website at https://nebius.com/investor-hub.

 

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure for the global AI industry. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, Nebius Group has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.


Nebius Group’s core business is an AI-native cloud platform built for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary software and hardware designed in-house, Nebius AI Cloud gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services, and tools they need to build, tune, and run their models.


Nebius Group also has additional businesses that operate under their own distinctive brands:

  • Avride — one of the most experienced teams developing autonomous driving technology for self-driving cars and delivery robots.
  • TripleTen — a leading edtech player in the US and certain other markets, re-skilling people for careers in tech.


Nebius Group also holds equity stakes in other businesses including ClickHouse and Toloka.

 

Contacts

Investor Relations askIR@nebius.com

Media Relations media@nebius.com

 


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2269112  30-Jan-2026 

