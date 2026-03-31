Nebius Group Stock Gains 6% Over Plan To Establish New AI Factory In Lappeenranta, Finland

(RTTNews) - Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) are moving up about 6 percent on Tuesday morning trading over its announcement to establish a new AI factory in the Finnish city of Lappeenranta with capacity of up to 310 MW.

The company's shares are currently trading at $98.26 on the Nasdaq, up 6.57 percent. The stock opened at $97.95 and has climbed as high as $98.48 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $18.31 to $141.10.

The Lappeenranta AI factory is expected to create up to 700 skilled construction jobs during the construction phase, and around 100 permanent positions once the data center is operational, as well as hundreds of indirect employment opportunities for operations and maintenance.