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WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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01.05.2026 13:42:40

Nebius Group To Buy Eigen AI For $643 Mln In Cash-And-Stock Deal

(RTTNews) - Friday, Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) announced an agreement to acquire Eigen AI, an inference and model optimization company, for a consideration of approximately $643 million in a cash and stock deal.

The transaction is expected to strengthen Nebius Token Factory as a frontier managed inference platform for production AI, combining a battle-tested optimization stack with Nebius's global compute capacity and AI cloud platform, and will add elite inference research talent to the company's established in-house AI R&D capabilities.

"The integration of Eigen AI's optimization capabilities and founding team will establish Nebius Token Factory at the frontier of inference, offering customers market-leading model performance and unit economics with massive compute capacity to back it at scale," commented Roman Chernin, co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Nebius.

The acquisition is expected to close in the coming weeks.

In the pre-market hours, NBIS is trading at $140.45, up 1.61 percent on the Nasdaq.

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