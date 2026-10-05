Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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05.10.2026 19:30:00

Nebius Has Been One of 2026's Best-Performing AI Cloud Stocks. Here's What $1,000 Invested Could Be Worth by 2030.

The artificial intelligence (AI) cloud company Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) has gone on a fantastic run over the past 12 months, with its share price soaring 110%. Demand for neocloud companies that rent out data center capacity to tech companies is accelerating, and Nebius is tapping straight into that need.

The trajectory for many AI stocks looks good right now, but where will Nebius be in a few years, and how much might $1,000 invested in the company be worth?

On the bullish side, I think Nebius' shares could double from their current price, turning $1,000 into $2,000 by 2030. Here's why.

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Nebius 208,80 0,85% Nebius

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