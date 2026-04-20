Nebius Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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20.04.2026 02:22:00

Nebius Has Landed $46 Billion in AI Cloud Deals. Could This Stock 10X From Here?

There's a version of the AI infrastructure story that almost everyone knows: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) makes the chips, the hyperscalers build the data centers, and the software companies build on top. But the middle layer in that stack -- which is the specialized cloud providers who rent GPU compute to companies building artificial intelligence (AI) models -- has one company with a contracted backlog so large relative to its current size that it's hard not to stop and look.Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is not a traditional start-up. It emerged in 2024 from the restructuring of Yandex, the Russian internet giant. Its founding CEO, Arkady Volozh -- who built Yandex into a company handling billions of search queries -- walked into this venture with hundreds of experienced infrastructure engineers, $2.5 billion in capital, and decades of experience building and operating large-scale data center systems.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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