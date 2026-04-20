Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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20.04.2026 02:22:00
Nebius Has Landed $46 Billion in AI Cloud Deals. Could This Stock 10X From Here?
There's a version of the AI infrastructure story that almost everyone knows: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) makes the chips, the hyperscalers build the data centers, and the software companies build on top. But the middle layer in that stack -- which is the specialized cloud providers who rent GPU compute to companies building artificial intelligence (AI) models -- has one company with a contracted backlog so large relative to its current size that it's hard not to stop and look.Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is not a traditional start-up. It emerged in 2024 from the restructuring of Yandex, the Russian internet giant. Its founding CEO, Arkady Volozh -- who built Yandex into a company handling billions of search queries -- walked into this venture with hundreds of experienced infrastructure engineers, $2.5 billion in capital, and decades of experience building and operating large-scale data center systems.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nebius
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13.04.26
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nebius von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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31.03.26
|Nebius to construct 310 MW AI factory in Finland (EQS Group)
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30.03.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Nebius von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
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26.03.26
|Nebius AI Cloud 3.5 introduces serverless AI to give developers frictionless compute for real-world AI (EQS Group)
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23.03.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Nebius-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|Nebius gives VC-backed growth-stage companies a fast track to enterprise adoption in collaboration with NVIDIA (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|Nebius teams with NVIDIA to build cloud for robotics and physical AI (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|Nebius signs new AI infrastructure agreement with Meta (EQS Group)
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