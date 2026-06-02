Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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02.06.2026 13:56:00
Nebius Is Targeting 540% Data Center Revenue Growth by Year-End. 2 Reasons the Stock Could Still Be Undervalued.
Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) has been winning big from the artificial intelligence (AI) data center boom, and that's not surprising, as the company plays a central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem.Nebius is a neocloud provider that builds dedicated AI data centers equipped with powerful graphics cards. Not surprisingly, Nebius is growing at a stunning pace, as hyperscalers and AI companies have been lining up to rent cloud computing capacity from the company. Investors, however, may be wondering if it still makes sense to buy this cloud computing stock following its stunning rally this year.After all, Nebius is now trading at 80 times sales. That's quite exorbitant compared to the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite index's price-to-sales ratio of 5.6. However, a closer look at Nebius' revenue pipeline, business model, and the overlooked opportunities it can capitalize on indicates that it is still undervalued.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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