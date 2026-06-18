Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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18.06.2026 23:07:00

Nebius Is Up 210% This Year. Here's Why There's Still Room for More Upside in 2026.

If you invested in Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) stock at the start of 2026, you're a satisfied investor. The stock is already up by 210% year to date, but I think there could be plenty of room for more. The reality is that Nebius is growing at such a quick pace that its potential hasn't fully been priced into the stock quite yet. So even if you've missed out on its recent returns, that doesn't mean you have missed out on the opportunity to profit from it.I think Nebius is a top stock to buy now, and its growth trajectory could make it a smart pick beyond 2026 as well.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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