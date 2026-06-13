Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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13.06.2026 13:25:00
Nebius Just Grew Its Revenue 684%. There's More Growth Ahead, and the Stock Is a Genius Buy.
If you're looking for one of the fastest-growing stocks on the market, look no further than Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS). Nebius is a neocloud company specializing in cloud computing, specifically designed for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and training.Given the massive demand for AI, this is a great industry to be in.Nebius recently reported an absolute and incredible growth rate, but it's far from done with how much AI demand there is.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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